Neha Kakkar excluded from Indian Idol 12 finale, here’s why

Mumbai: After crossing many hurdles since past few months, the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is finally nearing towards its end. Makers are leaving no chance to make the grand finale success which is set to take place on August 15. However, ahead of finale there’s a sad news for Neha Kakkar’s fans as the singer will not be seen in the stated episode of the reality show.

Neha was seen judging the music show till May 2021, but later her sister-singer Sonu Kakkar stepped in her place to judge the show. The current Indian Idol 12 judge panel includes Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik.

According to Time Of India, Neha, who has been judging Indian Idol for the past seasons, wanted to take a break. Also, she now wants to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. It is one of the many reasons why she did not continue to judge the show.

Speaking to the newsportal, sources close Neha Kakkar said, “Neha has been judging Indian Idol for the past seasons and wanted to take a break. She has worked hard for many years and achieved a lot. She now wanted to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet. That is one of the reasons why she did not continue judging Indian Idol after the team returned to Mumbai. Her sister Sonu has taken over and she will continue on the show till the end.”

Coming back to Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Sayli Kamble are the top 6 contestants of this season.