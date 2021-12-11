Neha Kakkar gets mobbed by beggars in Mumbai – Watch

Mumbai: Stars often get mobbed by their fans when they step out and it is not a new thing. Sometimes it gets quite serious leaving celebs panicked. In one of such incidents, Neha Kakkar got mobbed recently during her interaction with poor kids in Mumbai.

The video has been going viral on social media where Neha Kakkar can be seen giving Rs 500 to poor kids. However, things went out of control when a group of poor people started screaming and pushing the car. Seeing all this, Neha got panicked and left the spot. Check out viral clip below:

In a similar incident earlier this year, actress Deepika Padukone too was attacked by her fans where a female fan of the actor tried to snatch her bag. Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year. The couple recently cleared the air on Neha’s pregnancy rumour in the first episode of Kakkar family’s new show, Life of Kakkars on YouTube.

Neha Kakkar recently celebrated husband Rohanpreet Singh’s birthday on December 1. Neha took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday Life! @rohanpreetsingh aur Party toh Aaj hone wali hai Shaam ko!!!! The Real Party happens todayyy.”