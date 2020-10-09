Neha Kakkar makes relationship with Rohanpreet Instagram-official

Mumbai: Amid wedding rumours, singer Neha Kakkar confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh through an Instagram post on Friday.

Neha posted a photograph of singer Rohanpreet and her, and captioned it: “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet.”



To this, Rohanpreet replied: “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuu I love youuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI.”

Rohanpreet also shared a similar picture on his Instagram feed and introduced Neha as his “zindagi”. He wrote: “Meet my zindagi, Neha Kakkar. #NehuPreet.”

Their confirmation comes at a time when there are strong marriage rumours. The wedding is expected to take place on October 24. In fact, a few days ago, a photo of Neha and Rohanpreet went viral and was rumoured to be from their roka ceremony.

In the image, they are seen sitting together with his parents. Neha, though dressed in casuals, was seen sitting with a large gift bag in her lap.

Who is Rohanpreet?

Rohanpreet was a contestant on the singing reality show “Rising Star” Season 2, and he also participated in “Saregama Lil Champs”. Earlier this year, Rohanpreet was seen as one of the suitors of Shehnaaz Gill in a show “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge”.

Source: IANS