Neha Kakkar shares first look of Rubina-Abhinav’s music video ‘Marjaneya’

Mumbai, March 10 : Singer Neha Kakker took to Instagram on Wednesday, to share the first look of celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s new music video Marjaneya.

The news was also shared by Rubina and Abhinav on their Instagram profiles. The music video will release on March 18. In the first look, Abhinav sports a blue and pink printed shirt with cream shorts, while Rubina stuns in an orange bikini top and sarong skirt.

Neha wrote on Wednesday: “Ahem ahem… Ladies and Ladies I assure you, you’re all gonna love this one! #Marjaneya.”

“Super excited to announce our #first feat @ashukla09 in @nehakakkar ‘s #marjaneya,” Rubina posted.

Abhinav wrote: “Your Punjabi munda in Marjaneya ,with @rubinadilaik…..

@nehakakkar @babbu11111 @desimusicfactory @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 @iamrajatnagpal @irajanbir.”

The couple was last seen in the show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina walked away with the trophy a few weeks back.

