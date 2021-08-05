Neha Kakkar unfollows some people on Instagram; writes apology note

Mumbai: Singer and reality TV show judge Neha Kakkar might be missing from Indian Idol 12 but she never fails to stay in news.

Right from her wedding with Rohanpreet to her past relationships, every little thing about the singer gets instantly popular. While most have been missing her on Indian Idol 12, the singer is eliminating negativity in her personal life. She ended up unfollowing ‘quite a few people’ on Instagram because of ill experiences in the past.

As most know, Neha’s personal life has always been under the radar. Whether it was her split from Himansh Kohli or her marriage with Rohanpreet Singh, everything’s out there like an open book. The singer shared unfollowing a few and wrote an apology note for the same.

Neha Kakkar shared on her Instagram story, “Sorry…Finally decided to unfollow quite a few people on my Instagram coz of some really bad experiences in the past. Going to only follow those who I know or regularly meet or work with! Sorry if that made you feel bad! Have no grudges against anyone but such is life! We have to be really careful.”

Neha recently crossed 60 million followers on Instagram, becoming the third most followed Indian on the app after Virat Kohli (140 million) and Priyanka Chopra (66 million).

Reports state that the Saki Saki singer has instead decided to spend time with husband Rohanpreet Singh at home.

“Neha has been judging Indian Idol for the past seasons and wanted to take a break. She has worked hard for many years and achieved a lot. She now wanted to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet. That is one of the reasons why she did not continue judging Indian Idol after the team returned to Mumbai. Her sister Sonu has taken over and she will continue on the show till the end,” reported a source close to TOI.