Neha Kakkar’s huge net worth, her fee per song will surprise you!

Mumbai: One of the most popular singers in the Bollywood, Neha Kakkar has carved a niche for herself in the industry with numerous super hit songs. She has won several accolades throughout her career. She began her career in the year 2006 and has since been a part of over 50 projects.

The song that made her immensely famous was “Second Hand Jawaani” from the movie Cocktail starring Diana Penty, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Since then, there is no looking back for the singer. This isn’t all. Neha has also featured in many of her music videos, judged reality shows and appeared in music videos of her colleagues. Moreover, she has appeared in the India Forbes celebrity 100 in the year 2017 and 2019.

Net worth of Neha Kakkar

According to various reports, the net worth of Neha Kakkar is around Rs 35 crores. She has earned this income through her music career, appearing at events and ceremonies, judging reality shows. Moreover, Neha is said to charge heavy fees to sing at corporate and other functions and parties.

She reportedly charges around Rs 1- 2 lakh per event in which she appears or performs. The singer charges approximately Rs 8-10 lakh for singing a film song.

Neha Kakkar’s career

Hailing from a humble family from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Neha Kakkar took part in the popular singing reality show Indian Idol but got eliminated early from the show. Despite that, she got to lend her voice for songs in movies like MeeraBai Not Out, Blue, and Pangaa Gang among others.

Since the she has delievered number of songs like Superstar, Goa Beach, Daily Daily, Mere Angane Mein, Kalla Sohna Nai, Jinke Liye, Moscow Suka and Bheegi Bheegi.

Personal front

Neha Kakkar is happily married to singer Rohanpreet Singh. The duo met first in August 2020 during the filming of their song Nehu Da Vyah. After dating for a brief period, the couple tied the knot in October last year.