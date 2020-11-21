Neha Sharma’s sister Aisha shares unknown facts on actor’s birthday

Mumbai: Stylish sisters and actors Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma one of the popular sister duo of Bollywood. Neha turned a year older and fabulous on November 21st. She is celebrating her 33rd birthday with friends in Dubai. On her special day, Aisha penned a long note wishing her sister a very happy birthday and revealed a few unknown facts about her partner in crime.

Sharing a series of adorable pictures of the sisters duo on Instagram, Aisha called Neha Sharma as ‘tender, gentle , passionate and artistic’. Alongside the pictures, Aisha wrote, “Cause it’s nehas birthday .And it’s the Instagram post that needs to be done .And then I thought to myself that there is nothing I haven’t told you on your birthday in person or on IG posts before that I could say to you today. So well ,I thought let’s make it a birthday post about a few things I would like the world to know about you .Neha,is a nurturer who nurtures so tenderly just as tender as her heart.

“Her resilience and strength is something that is very rare to find and I am in constant awe of her for it .I hope you forever stay as tender, gentle , passionate ,artistic and love everyone just how only you can .I wish you health and everything you wish for in abundance ,now and always .Always remember, two things will never change ,I will always be the taller sister 😂🤣 & I will fiercely protect you no matter.I have got you ,now and always for life .Happy happy happy happy happy birthday . @nehasharmaofficial I love you as much as you love food , nah .. I love you more 🙃,” she further added.

Not only this, the ‘Satyameva Jayate’ actress too shared a picture with her Neha Sharma on IG story and revealed why both of them can’t travel together. She wrote, The reason why we don’t travel together is cause we are dog moms, and one stays with joys when the other one can’t.”

Neha – Aisha bonding

Right from showing up at public events to working out, the sibling duo is always seen together. Stylish sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are very active on social media and are often seen posting pictures of each other on their accounts. They often have friendly banters on social media. Both of them keep their fans updated about their daily activities. Fans adore the bond that the Sharma sisters share.

More about Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma is the daughter of Congress MLA Ajit Sharma and hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar. She made her acting debut opposite Ram Charan in 2007 Telugu film ‘Chirutha’, and set foot in Bollywood with 2010 movie ‘Crook: It’s Good To Be Bad’.

She is set to play the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of Hungarian black comedy Liza, The Fox-Fairy. The film is helmed by Indrajit Nattoji and produced by Zee Studios. The film is also set to star Ila Arun, Namit Das, Pravesh Rana and Gautam Rode. Neha Sharm was last featured as a lead in Voot’s web series ‘Illegal’.