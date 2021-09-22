Nehru Zoological Park celebrates World Rhinoceros Day

Hyderabad: World Rhinoceros Day was celebrated at the Nehru Zoological Park in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday.

The Nehru Zoological Park announced that it would adopt four one-horned rhinoceroses including three males and one female. The Zoological Park named the quartet Suraj, Saraswati, Sai Vijay & Nanda respectively, and also adopted a four-month-old calf.

Speaking on the occasion, V.V.L. Subhadra Devi, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad said that “22nd September is celebrated as World Rhino Day. This day has been made more eventful with the IOC officials coming forward to adopt the Rhino Enclosure in Zoo.”

She thanked the IOC Officials for showing interest in Conservation of Wildlife and wished that this should be a long association with their contribution to the development of the Zoo in the future.