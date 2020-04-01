Nehru Zoological Park sees birth of big cats during lockdown

HYDERABAD: Though shutdown for more than 10 days due to coronavirus-fueled nation-wide lockdown, Hyderabad‘s Nehru Zoological Park brought some cheers to animals lovers with the increase in big cat population.

Nehru Zoological Park (NZP), the most popular and one of the largest zoos in the country, saw the birth of three Royal Bengal tiger cubs and two African lion cubs during the lockdown period. Six jackal puppies and two Blue Gold Macaw chicks also took birth.

Telangana’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R.Shoba, who visited the NZP on Wednesday, expressed happiness on the birth of tiger and lion cubs and other animals.

She has observed the Royal Bengal tiger cubs through the monitor in the Tiger moat area.She, along with , Zoo Parks, Dr. Sidhanand Kukretty, and NZP Curator N.Kshitija reviewed the situation and the precautionary measures taken during the lockdown period.

The head of the state forest force inaugurated the first crop of banana which is being cultivated in the zoo fodder plot premises. She expressed happiness and appreciated the zoo management and staff for their dedication and service in maintaining the good health of the 1,700 animals housed in zoo.

Source: IANS

