Nehru Zoological Park to hike entry fee since October First

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park on Thursday announced that it will increase the entry fee for visitors from October 1.

Earlier the entry prices for adults and children at the Nehru Zoological Park on weekdays and weekends were Rs 50 per adult, Rs 30 per Child (3-10). The authorities charged Rs 100 and Rs 500 for still and video cameras on weekdays.

The weekend and holiday charges for adults and children were Rs 60 and Rs 40 respectively while the charges for still and video cameras remained the same as on weekdays.

The Charges for Toy Train were 20 per Adult and 10 per Child (below 10 yrs). While Lion and Tiger Safari cost 50 per Adult 30 per Child (below 10 yrs), and Buggy / Batter Operated Vehicle Fee 60 per Adult 40 per Child (below 10 yrs), Fish Aquarium 10 Adult or Child.

The Nehru Zoological Park like most other public places remained closed for the most part of the year 2020 and early 2021 due to the COVID Pandemic. In view of the losses incurred due to the lockdown, the Governing Body of Zoos has decided to increase the fee. The table below shows the new fee to be charged from October 1