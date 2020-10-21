Nehu Da Vyah: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet’s cute love story in 3 min clip

Mumbai: And the wait is finally over for Neha Kakkar’s fans as the singer her fiance Rohanpreet Singh dropped their first song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ today. The song release became one of the much-awaited events after the report of the duo’s marriage started doing rounds.

Nehu Da Vyah Song

Crooned by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet, Nehu Da Vyah features the adorable love story of the two singers. It shows the old school romance and how Rohanpreet time and again impresses her lady love. The couple who is currently ‘talk of the town’ after their relationship reports, look beautiful suits and formal attire in the song. Watch the full song below which wass dropped 2 hours ago on YouTube.

On Wednesday, Neha took to her Instagram to announce that her new song Nehu Da Vyah is out. Alongside the video, she wrote, “#NehuDaVyah by #NehuPreet is Out Now! Go check it out on Desi Music Factory‘s Youtube Channel!”

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet sweet moments

Both Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet have finally come out in the public eye and have announced their relationship. Not only this, they are all set to tie the knot this month too. On Tuesday, Neha Kakkar shared a video from their Roka ceremony where the adorable and happy couple was seen dancing their hearts out.

While sharing her roka video, Neha wrote, “#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event.”

Earlier, she also shared a glimpse of the day when Rohanpreet made her meet his parents. Captioning the Instagram post she had written, “The day he made me meet His Parents and Family Love You @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet.”

Neha and Rohanpreet are all set to get hitched on October 24 in the presence of close friends and relatives prior to which they will register their marriage on October 22 in court.