Neighbouring country repeating attempts to disturb peace: J&K police

Jammu, Nov 23 : The Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday that the neighbouring country is repeating its evil attempts to disturb peace in the Union Territory (UT).

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday rewarded the security personnel who were part of the operation against terrorists last week at the Nagrota toll plaza in Jammu district.

Four terrorists were killed in that operation and 11 AK rifles and other weapons were recovered from their possession.

The DGP complimented the security personnel for carrying out what he called a neat and successful operation in mutual coordination and with great spirit.

Singh said with the collective efforts of the J&K police and other security forces, a tunnel was detected that had been used by the slain terrorists to cross over to the Indian side of the international border.

“Our neighbouring country is repeating its evil attempts to create disturbance. Our mutual efforts will continue to foil these attempts,” he said.

The police chief added that shields, protective helmets and jackets with higher level of protection would soon be made available to the local police.

“Bullet-proof vehicles with additional features will be provided to increase the efficiency of the security personnel during anti-militancy operations,” the DGP said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.