Neither Mughals nor the British could end democracy in India

**EDS: TV GRAB** New Delhi: Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI11_21_2019_000025B)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha speaker and BJP member Om Birla said that neither the Mughals nor the British rulers could end the democratic character of this nation.

Speaking at an event at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on Sunday said the roots of democracy had always been strong in India since ancient times and none of the rulers before republic India were able to diminish end this democracy.

India’s culture, civilisation and spiritual knowledge is very old he said, adding, “people from around the world come to this ‘devbhoomi’ to learn about the human values and brotherhood”.

Recalling India’s struggle for independence, Birla said the freedom fighters had back then effectively used media for inspiring people, as it plays a vital role in dissemination of information to the people.