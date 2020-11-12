‘NEP 2020 reflects Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s thoughts’

Hyderabad: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s thoughts are reflected in the National Education Policy 2020, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) incharge Vice Chancellor, Prof S.M. Rahmatullah said in Wednesday.

“The new policy emphasises on technology and the Maulana had started it by setting up IITs in the early days after the independence of the country.

“It is our responsibility to move forward with this policy based on the ideas of Maulana Azad and to contribute in the development of the country,” he said.

Birth anniversary celebrations

Rahmatullah was addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of legendary freedom fighter and first Education Minister of independent India at the MANUU.

The day was celebrated as the National Education Day as declared by the government.

Prof. Abdul Hameed Khan, Director, Maulana Azad Chair, Marathwada University, Aurangabad, through his online lecture “Asr-e-Hazir me Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ki Manwiat” (Relevance of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in contemporary times), dwelt on Maulana Azad’s multifaceted, multidimensional personality which encapsuled a scholar, theologian, journalist, linguist, literary expert, social reformer, and statesman.

Rahmatullah, the in charge Vice-Chancellor, MANUU presided over the function. Prof T.V. Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor, Central Tribal University, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh was the chief guest.

Abdul Hameed said that Maulana Azad was a man of modern thinking and epitome of Hindu-Muslim unity, and his legacy cannot be confined to Indian politics only as his thinking was universal and for the welfare of humanity.

The Maulana strived not only for the freedom of the country but also for the emancipation of human thoughts and soul, he added.

Journalistic facet of Maulana Azad

Talking about the journalistic facet of Maulana Azad, he said that Azad’s writings created a zeal and enthusiasm in the country and his writings whipped the fire of patriotism and spirit of freedom in society.

Kattimani, in his address recommended that Maulana’s thoughts, his speeches and writings should be included in syllabus of all Indian languages. “The new generation must know who is Maulana Azad and what were his contributions,” he said, adding that “it is a great insult to Maulana Azad if we call him a man of particular community, he is an Indian and fought for freedom of India and laid strong foundation for promotion of science, culture, and Indian languages”.

He established premier education institutions like UGC, IITs and IISCs etc. The Maulana always talked about technology, modern science, mother tongue, Indian languages, he remarked.

Kattimani also informed that he had translated into Hindi a book on Maulana Azad, written in English by Prof. B Shaikh Ali.

Source: IANS