NEP can transform higher education in India: Andhra Guv

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said on Wednesday that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has the potential to transform higher education in India and meet the needs of the 21st century.

“NEP 2020 has the potential to transform the Indian higher education system to meet the needs of the 21st century,” said Harichandan.

Speaking virtually as the chief guest at the South Zone Vice Chancellors meet 2020-21, organised by the Association of Indian Universities, Harichandan said the challenge lies in the strategic implementation of the NEP.

According to the Governor, NEP is a forward looking, innovative and learner centric education policy, launched after a gap of 34 years.

“The policy envisages to develop knowledge, skills, values and dispositions with commitment to human rights and sustainable development, reflecting a truly global educationsystem,” he said.

The Governor said today’s youth are well-informed, ambitious and eager to pursue higher education and upgrade their skills in pursuit of better employment.

He also noted that India’s young population provides a unique demographic advantage for investment in human capital development.