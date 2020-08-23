NEP has potential to fulfil PM’s dream of self-reliant India: Nishank

New Delhi, Aug 23 : The new National Education Policy (NEP) is among the most important measures the BJP government has implemented during its tenure, and found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on India’s 74th Independence Day as an important step to strengthen research and innovation in the country to help it progress in a competitive world, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

Speaking to IANS, Pokhriyal said that the NEP involves deliberations and discussions of every part in a large country like India, and spans everyone from a village panchayat head to the Prime Minister of the country.

Millions of people have been involved in this, he said, adding that till now, a such big discourse has never been seen in the world, so this comprehensiveness will make it effective.

The Minister said that this new education policy has the potential to fulfill Modi’s dream of self-reliant India and the goal of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2025. From the initial stage, the Ministry of Education will emphasise on making students multi-dimensional with the focus on constructive learning.

India’s culture is very multi-dimensional and great and as citizens of the country, we have to take it forward, he added.

He said that if any question arises in the minds of students, teachers and parents about NEP, then they can themselves communicate live on their Twitter on September 1 to get all their questions answered, so that there is no confusion of any kind in the mind.

This NEP is, for the first time, a fully Indian policy which is based on Indian values while being equipped with innovative quality products, Pokhriyal said.

Taking full advantage of the population dividend, this policy allows us to help young India for international competition, he added.

“Policy’s inclusive equality is for the welfare of the most backward student of society on the basis of universalism. Understanding the challenge of implementation, the Ministry has started a process of consultation in a comprehensive manner.

“The open reception of the policy for all sections of the country highlights that it has taken care of the expectations of all,” he said.

