NEP will bring back old glory of India, says Education Minister

By News Desk 1 Published: 29th August 2020 10:04 pm IST
NEP will bring back old glory of India, says Education Minister

New Delhi, Aug 29 : Laying the foundation stone for three permanent buildings during the 12th Foundation Day ceremony of the Central University of Odisha, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Saturday hailed the new National Education Policy (NEP), saying it will bring back the “old glory” of the country.

Recalling the time when people from other countries came to India for studies, Pokhriyal said, “Now it’s time to achieve that type of education through the new education policy.”

Urging the varsity community to focus more on research and development, Pokhriyal congratulated the Central University of Odisha for rising to the occasion and becoming one of the prominent universities of the country within a few years.

READ:  Goldman Sachs India CEO to IIM Udaipur students: Next 2 yrs will transform you

The minister praised the efforts of the university during the Covid-19 period for launching the ‘Bharosa’ programme, which helped a lot of students in overcoming the pandemic trauma through counselling.

He also praised the university for successfully conducting the home-based open book examination.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was also present in the virtual ceremony, stressed on the need for more collaborative efforts by the university for achieving greater heights.

The foundation day lecture was delivered by Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close