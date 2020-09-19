Nepal Covid-19 cases top 61k with record high daily spike

Kathmandu, Sep 19 : The overall Covid-19 cases in Nepal has increased to 61,653 after the Himalayan country reported a record high spike in the number of single-day infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

“The coronavirus cases reached 61,593 on Friday with 2,020 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours,” Ministry spokesman Jageshwor Gautam said at a regular press briefing.

It is for the first time that the daily infection rate crossed over 2,000, reports Xinhua news agency.

Last record high cases were reported on September 16 when the Himalayan country had confirmed 1,539 new cases.

The spike was reported after Nepal on Thursday restarted long-haul public transportation services, domestic flights and also reopened hotels and restaurants.

The government has also relaxed the provision of reopening shops.

Although confirmed cases were on a decline after early July, they resurged after the government lifted the lockdown starting from July 22.

“The cases in major urban centres including in capital Kathmandu Valley, Pokhara and other thick settlements in the southern region of the country, are rising rapidly,” said Gautam.

“The situation is worsening day by day.”

Amid rising cases, health ministry officials said that total cases could reach up to 90,000 in the worst case scenario.

According to the Health Ministry, the death rate is also growing in Nepal.

As of Friday, the death toll reached 390.

On May 16, Nepal had reported the first death from the pandemic, a 29-year-old woman.

Until July 21, total deaths from the pandemic were 40 but the number of deaths soared after the lockdown was lifted.

Source: IANS

