Nepal: Days after losing confidence vote, KP Sharma Oli sworn in as PM

Oli will now have to take a vote of confidence at the House within 30 days.

By PTI|   Updated: 14th May 2021 2:51 pm IST
Kathmandu: K P Sharma Oli was sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister for the third time on Friday, days after he lost a vote of confidence in Parliament.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Oli, 69, at a ceremony at Shital Niwas, after he was reappointed to the post on Thursday night as the Opposition parties failed to secure majority seats in Parliament to form a new government.

Oli, the Chairman of CPN-UML, lost a crucial trust vote in the House of Representatives on Monday.

Oli will now have to take a vote of confidence at the House within 30 days, failing which, an attempt to form a government under Article 76 (5) of the Constitution would be initiated.

He previously served as prime minister from October 11, 2015 to August 3, 2016 and again from February 15, 2018 to May 13, 2021.

