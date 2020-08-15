Nepal PM calls up Modi to greet India on Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which the two leaders expressed “mutual solidarity” amid efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries.

Oli called up the Indian prime minister to greet his government and the people of India on the country’s 74th Independence Day, and also offered congratulations on its recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, an official statement said.

Modi offered India’s continued support to Nepal in its fight against the pandemic and recalled the civilisational and cultural links that the two countries share, it said.

“The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime minister offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard,” the statement said.

Modi also thanked Oli for a telephone call.

The talk between the two leaders comes amid a strain in ties after the Himalayan nation came up with a new political map in May, claiming some territories that belong to India.

Source: PTI