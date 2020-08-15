Nepal PM calls up Modi to greet India on Independence Day

Modi also thanked Oli for a telephone call.

By Mansoor Updated: 15th August 2020 3:14 pm IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which the two leaders expressed “mutual solidarity” amid efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries.

Oli called up the Indian prime minister to greet his government and the people of India on the country’s 74th Independence Day, and also offered congratulations on its recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, an official statement said.

READ:  UP put on high alert for Independence Day

Modi offered India’s continued support to Nepal in its fight against the pandemic and recalled the civilisational and cultural links that the two countries share, it said.

“The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime minister offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard,” the statement said.

Modi also thanked Oli for a telephone call.

The talk between the two leaders comes amid a strain in ties after the Himalayan nation came up with a new political map in May, claiming some territories that belong to India.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close