Nepal PM Oli skips standing committee meeting

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday skipped the standing committee meeting held at Nepal Communist Party’s office in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu.

According to an official, Oli could not attend the meeting due to a busy schedule and the high risk of COVID-19 infection.

The meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) was scheduled for holding deliberation on the proposals tabled earlier by the chairmen duo KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the party secretariat.

“Oli could not attend the standing committee meeting due to a busy schedule and the high risk of COVID-19 infection” said Surya Thapa, Oli’s advisor.

On Saturday, a pro-monarch march was held in the capital Kathmandu where hundreds took to the streets with national flags demanding the reinstatement of constitutional monarchy and declare Nepal a Hindu state.

