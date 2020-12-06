Nepal PM Oli skips standing committee meeting

MansoorPublished: 6th December 2020 4:29 pm IST
KP Sharma Oli
KP-Sharma-Oli

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday skipped the standing committee meeting held at Nepal Communist Party’s office in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu.

According to an official, Oli could not attend the meeting due to a busy schedule and the high risk of COVID-19 infection.

The meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) was scheduled for holding deliberation on the proposals tabled earlier by the chairmen duo KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the party secretariat.

“Oli could not attend the standing committee meeting due to a busy schedule and the high risk of COVID-19 infection”

said Surya Thapa, Oli’s advisor.

On Saturday, a pro-monarch march was held in the capital Kathmandu where hundreds took to the streets with national flags demanding the reinstatement of constitutional monarchy and declare Nepal a Hindu state.

Source: ANI

READ:  Relief to Indian as US Senate passes High-Skilled Immigrants Act
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 6th December 2020 4:29 pm IST
Back to top button