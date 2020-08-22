Nepal to resume int’l flights from Sep 1

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 10:34 am IST
Nepal to resume int'l flights from Sep 1

Kathmandu, Aug 22 : The Nepal government has decided to resume international flights from September 1 after nearly six months, a Cabinet Minister said.

Nepal had suspended international flights on March 22 in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, reports Xinhua news agency.

The country had earlier planned to resume the services from August 17, but it was extended till August 31 amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

In a press meet on Friday, Minister for Finance and Communication Yubaraj Khatiwada said: “The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation will publish the table of flight schedules starting from September 1.”

READ:  Concerns over 'abrupt' change in US Covid-19 data reporting system

So far, only chartered flights for humanitarian purpose and for the delivering of medical goods were allowed.

Certain restrictions would be imposed on scheduled flights to allowing flights only from limited countries and regions and for limited Nepali and foreign nationals.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close