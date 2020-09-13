Nepal to resume visa services after a month

Kathmandu, Sep 13 : Nepal’s Department of Immigration has decided to resume all the visa services starting from Sunday after the services were supended over a month ago after one of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official said.

“The resumption of visa services will basically benefit the foreigners who have been staying in Nepal even during the current pandemic,” Ram Chandra Tiwari, information officer at the department told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

“We will also provide a visa on arrival services to the foreigners at the airport.”

According to the Department, over 10,000 foreign passport holders are still staying in Nepal.

The Department said it would regulate the visa of foreigners till September 27 without any fee or penalty considering the impact of pandemic.

“But others can get visa renewal till December 15 by paying regular tourist visa fee,” it added.

The Nepal government has allowed foreign diplomats, representatives of international institutions and donor agencies and foreigners who have received prior approval to come to the country on regular flights.

But restrictions on foreign tourists are still in place.

Nepal has allowed resumption of scheduled international flights, which were suspended on March 22, to most foreign destinations except a few with a high coronavirus rate.

The Himalayan country has so far reported a total of 53,120, with 336 deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.