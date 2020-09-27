Nepali Army reports 2nd Covid-19 death

Kathmandu, Sep 27 : The Nepali Army (NA) has reported a second fatality due to the novel coronavirus, while the number of infected personnel stood at 2,197, the media reported.

In a statement on Saturday, NA spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudel said the victim was a 20-year-old soldier posted in Kathmandu valley, reports The Himalayan Times.

The victim, who had also been suffering from epilepsy, was admitted to the Chauni based Birendra Hospital on September 22 after suffering from a seizure attack, Poudel said.

Two days later, he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Doctors had then transferred him to the Covid-19 section for treatment, but he succumbed to the virus late Friday evening,” the NA spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Paudel claimed that although they did not know that the victim was carrying the coronavirus, they had taken all kinds of precautionary measures against the virus, The Himalayan Times reported.

He added they were working on contact tracing.

Of the 2,197 infected NA personnel, 1,656 have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

So far, Nepal has reported a total of 71,821 coronavirus cases, while the death toll stood at 467.

Source: IANS

