NephroPlus partners with CARE hospitals to help kidney patients

Hyderabad: NephroPlus, one of India’s largest dialysis network along with Care Hospitals, announced the start of its dialysis operations today across Care hospital centers in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and Raipur.

Through this partnership, NephroPlus and CARE Hospitals hope to provide high-quality treatment in terms of Haemodialysis procedures, along with other critical care services which include Plasmapheresis, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), Hemodiafiltration (HDF), and Sustained low efficiency dialysis (SLED).

In India, it is estimated that more than 75 lakh patients live with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and almost 2 lakh new patients need dialysis every year. It is reported that less than 30% of patients manage to get dialysis in India which is a cause of grave concern. The current partnership between the two groups, will focus on making quality dialysis accessible and affordable for all kidney patients in these regions.

This partnership also attempts to ensure a regular life to people on dialysis by conducting regular support group meetings and events. These programs will further provide patients a platform which could aid in sharing their experiences and overcoming their inhibitions.

Up till date, NephroPlus operates 265 dialysis centers in 150 cities across 23 states in the country and hopes with this expansion to continue to aid other victims of kidney complaints.