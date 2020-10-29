Neranjen, Avani grab amateur titles at Champions Golf

Bengaluru, Oct 29 : Akshay Neranjen clinched the first leg of the RBG Champions Golf Development Tour while Avani Prashanth won both teens and amateur titles in the girls category here on Thursday.

Overnight leader Neranjen, 19, initially brought in a final card of 1-under 71 but with his group being penalised one stroke because of failing to maintain the pace of play, had to settle for a level par 72 at the Prestige Golfshire. However, that did not stop him from capturing the amateur title.

Neranjen, who finished with a tournament score of 3-under 213 was a two shot winner over challenger Aryan Roopa Anand. Raunil Kukar was a far third at 5-over 221, despite a final round of 1-under 71.

Anand, meanwhile, took home the Teen Category with Ananjan Kaushik and Tej Gangavaraju finishing in the second and third positions, respectively.

Avani, who brought in a level par card of 72 won both the Teens and Amateur titles in the girls category with Jasmine Shekar finishing behind her.

Final results:

Boys Junior (10-12): 162 Ishnidh Virdi (88, 76);

Teen (13-14 yrs): 141 Kaushal Karupakula (69, 72); 154 Krishna Punjkaran (77, 77); 155 Vishesh Sharma (81, 74);

Teen (15-18): 215 Aryan Roopa Anand (70, 73, 72); 229 Ananjan Kaushik (76, 77, 76); 231 Tej Gangavarapu (75, 76, 80);

Amateur Boys (Overall): 213 Akshay Neranjen (70, 71, 72); 215 Aryan Roopa Anand (70, 73, 72); 221 Raunil Kukar (74, 76, 71)

Girls Junior Anoushka Suresh Kannan;

Teen (12-14): 154 Tanishka Prithvi (81, 73); 162 Keerthana Rajeev (83, 79); 163 Saanvi Somu (84, 79);

Teen & Amateur (15-18): 226 Avani Prashanth (79, 75, 72); 228 Jasmine Shekhar (74, 79, 75); 230 Rhea Purvi Sarvanan (75, 81, 74)

–IANS

