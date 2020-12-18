Neranjen wins South Zone Tour golf title in play-off

Bengaluru, Dec 18 : Akshay Neranjen hit two good shots when it mattered — in the play-off — and that landed him the men’s Amateur Trophy at the RBG South Zone Tour Championship at the Eagleton Golf Resort here on Friday.

Akshay and Vrushank, two of the four overnight joint-leaders, ended up with an identical total of 2-over 218 for the tournament, thus enforcing a play-off to break the tie which Akshay handled with ease.

In the other categories that were undecided after regulation play, Saanvi Somu wrestled the Teen B girls title overcoming Srihitha Mandava on the second play-off hole while Veer Ganapathy won the Teen B boys crown beating Mahir Rakhra on the first play-off hole.

Hridika Vora led from start to finish to win the women’s amateur and Teen A girls titles with a 3-round total of 7-over 223. Vidushi Keni took the runners-up position, finishing seven shots behind the winner.

