Nestle India offers internship amid COVID-19 lockdown

The programme will roll out virtual internship opportunities to 1,000 young talents

By Safoora Published: July 09, 2020, 1:57 am IST
Nestle

NEW DELHI: Nestle India on Wednesday announced the launch of a virtual internship programme, ‘Nenternship’. The programme will focus on upskilling around 1,000 young people. 

“The programme will roll out virtual internship opportunities to 1,000 young talents across diverse functions and education backgrounds over the next four months,” the company said in a statement. 

It will go live on August 1, 2020 and will continue for four months, with upskilling 250 interns every month till the end of November. 

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India said: “Through this internship, we would be offering youngsters an opportunity to develop their skills and they will be paid a stipend and awarded a certificate on successful completion of the project.”

“We will also have young mentors for our interns within the organisation to ensure a smooth experience and genuine learning,” he added.

Source: IANS
Categories
Jobs
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close