Net worth of Gautam Adani nears Mukesh Ambani’s

New Delhi: The net worth of Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group has increased by $52 billion i.e., 153.8 percent in 2021.

As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, his current net worth is $85.8 billion which is $11.4 billion less than the net worth of India’s richest person and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani.

At present, Adani is not only the second richest person in India but also Asia’s second richest person.

Net worth of Adani increased drastically

Adani’s net worth has increased drastically since April 2020. On 18 March 2020, his net worth was $4.91 billion.

Within 20 months, his net worth increased by over 1747 percent i.e., $80.89 billion. In the same period, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased by 254 percent $59 billion.

Business of Adani

He is the founder of Adani Group which is the largest port operator in India.

As per Forbes, he also owns Abbot Point, a controversial coal mining project in Australia.

A few months ago, he had acquired a 74 percent stake in Mumbai International Airport, India’s second-busiest.

Recently, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the world’s largest solar power developer, and Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), Indias largest private sector power transmission and retail distribution company, have declared their Energy Compact Goals as part of COP26, primarily adhering to Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7).

Both AGEL and ATL have centred their business strategy around the achievement of SDGs across all their activities, with SDG 7 as the cornerstone.