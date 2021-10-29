Net worth of world’s richest person Elon Musk nears $300 billion

New Delhi: The net worth of the world’s richest person Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has witnessed a sharp surge in the past few weeks.
As per Forbes, his net worth has reached $283.8 billion. It is $84 billion more than the net worth of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.
It is expected that Musk’s net worth may soon hit $300 billion as the shares of his company are witnessing a sharp surge.
India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani who is the richest person in India has lost a spot in the list of top ten billionaires in the world.
The net worth of Ambani who has entered in $100-billion club has also fallen down to $97.3 billion. Currently, he is the 11th richest person in the world.
Following is the list of the top 10 richest persons in the world
|Name
|Net worth
|Country
|Elon Musk
|$283.8 billion
|United States
|Jeff Bezos
|$199.7 billion
|United States
|Bernard Arnault
|$187.9 billion
|France
|Bill Gates
|$136.3 billion
|United States
|Larry Ellison
|$129.7 billion
|United States
|Larry Page
|$124.5 billion
|United States
|Sergey Brin
|$119.9 billion
|United States
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$113.5 billion
|United States
|Warren Buffett
|$105.2 billion
|United States
|Steve Ballmer
|$102.7 billion
|United States
Meanwhile, the second richest person in India Gautam Adani of Adani Group is back on the list of the top 15 billionaires in the world.