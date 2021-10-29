Net worth of world’s richest person Elon Musk nears $300 billion

New Delhi: The net worth of the world’s richest person Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has witnessed a sharp surge in the past few weeks.

As per Forbes, his net worth has reached $283.8 billion. It is $84 billion more than the net worth of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

It is expected that Musk’s net worth may soon hit $300 billion as the shares of his company are witnessing a sharp surge.

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani who is the richest person in India has lost a spot in the list of top ten billionaires in the world.

The net worth of Ambani who has entered in $100-billion club has also fallen down to $97.3 billion. Currently, he is the 11th richest person in the world.

Following is the list of the top 10 richest persons in the world

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $283.8 billion United States Jeff Bezos $199.7 billion United States Bernard Arnault $187.9 billion France Bill Gates $136.3 billion United States Larry Ellison $129.7 billion United States Larry Page $124.5 billion United States Sergey Brin $119.9 billion United States Mark Zuckerberg $113.5 billion United States Warren Buffett $105.2 billion United States Steve Ballmer $102.7 billion United States

Meanwhile, the second richest person in India Gautam Adani of Adani Group is back on the list of the top 15 billionaires in the world.