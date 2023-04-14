Netanyahu orders son to stop posting on social media amid controversy

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded that his son, Yair Netanyahu, to stop posting on social media, amid accusations that it is fueling tensions in Israel and exacerbating the dispute with the United States (US), local media reported.

A report by the Walla website stated that Yair Netanyahu, who usually tweets dozens of times a day, most of which are fierce attacks against his father’s enemies, has been absent from social media.

Netanyahu last tweet was on March 28, a day after the prime minister announced a freeze on the Judicial Reform Law and two days after the US State Department condemned his tweets.

The report said, quoting three right-wing sources close to the family, that Netanyahu and his wife Sarah told Yair that he was causing damage and asked him to “calm down” and keep a low profile, revealing that the demand sparked an intense conflict within the family.

As per Jerusalem Post, Prime Minister Netanyahu vehemently denies his son’s involvement and influence in decision-making, and in the press conference he called this week he said, “It’s ironic, my son is an independent person with his own opinions. My son Yair has no influence over my decisions.”

At the beginning of the week, Yair Netanyahu was seen at Ben Gurion Airport, heading to the United States. According to information obtained by Walla News, he is expected to stay there for several months.

Yair Netanyahu is one of the most powerful and influential activists on social media affiliated with his father and the Likud party, but his extremist stances and statements fuel protests against the government and cause Netanyahu to be embarrassed and harmed.