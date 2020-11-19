Netflix announces premiere date for Swara Bhasker-starrer

Syed AzamPublished: 19th November 2020 1:59 pm IST
Mumbai: “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag”, a romantic-comedy series starring Swara Bhasker in the title role, is slated to start streaming from December 4, Netflix announced Thursday.

According to a press release, the show follows the journey of Beanie Bhatnagar, a 20-something woman, who is breaking stereotypes and running after her ambition of being a stand-up comic.

The series is directed by Debbie Rao of “Pushpavalli” fame, Abi Varghese and Ishaan Nair.

“Bhaag Beanie Bhaag” also stars veteran actors Mona Ambegaonkar and Girish Kulkarni as Beanie’s parents, along with stand-up comic Varun Thakur who plays Arun, her clingy but loving boyfriend.

Indian-American actor and comedian Ravi Patel essays a fictionalised version of himself as a budding comic and Beanie’s new-found friend and confidant, both chasing a common passion.

It also marks the acting debut of Instagram sensation Dolly Singh, who plays Beanie’s best friend Kapi.

This is Bhasker’s fourth web series after Voot’s “It’s Not That Simple”, “Rasbhari” for Amazon Prime Video and “Flesh”, an Eros Now series.

