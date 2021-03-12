Netflix asked to stop streaming ‘Bombay Begums’ over inappropriate portrayal of children

Mumbai: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) slapped Netflix with a notice on Thursday asking the OTT platform to stop streaming ‘Bombay Begums’ citing inappropriate portrayal of children in the web series.

The NCPCR asked Netflix to file a detailed report within 24 hours, failing which it said it will be bound to initiate appropriate legal action.

Objecting to the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children in the series, the commission said this type of content will not only pollute the young minds but may also result in the abuse and exploitation of children.

The NCPCR said that it has decided to taken action based on a complaint that alleges that Bombay Begums shows children indulging in casual sex and abusing drugs.

“Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things,” the commission said in its notice.

“Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005,” the commission concluded.

Helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava who is known for projects like Lipstick under my Burkha and Made in Heaven, the show stars Pooja Bhatt, Ahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash among others.