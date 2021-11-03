Netflix forays into mobile gaming with launch of 5 games for Android users

Washington: Popular streaming giant Netflix has launched the first collection of games available for Android users worldwide.

Netflix subscribers can now play five mobile games. These include ‘Stranger Things: 1984’, ‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’, ‘Shooting Hoops’, ‘Card Blast’, and ‘Teeter Up’.

The rollout started on Tuesday with the Netflix games available to download on the Google Play app store for all members on Android mobile and tablet devices globally. The mobile games will now begin slowly rolling out on the Netflix app for Android.

Android users will be able to pick them through the dedicated games row or games tab available on their mobile devices. Users can also look at these games from a drop-down menu on tablets, and then download the games via Google Play Store. Once downloaded, the games will be available for access directly through the Netflix app for its subscribers.

As per Variety, the games on Netflix are included as part of the overall subscription — with no extra fees, ads or in-app purchases. Some of the games can be played offline too. There is a limit on the number of devices users can play on but Netflix has not specified the number yet.

Just two of the initial batch of five games titles are tied to a Netflix original, the popular ‘Stranger Things’ series.

‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’ developed by studio BonusXP, is a companion game to Season 3 of the show, letting you play through familiar events from the series while also “uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets!” according to its description.

‘Stranger Things: 1984’ is described as a stylized, retro action-adventure similar to the arcade games from the ’80s, letting players solve puzzles and collect Eggos and gnomes along the way.

The games on Netflix are available in many languages. This means that users can get the games even in Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Marathi, and Tamil, among others.

These games are not available on the Kids profile on Netflix so users will be required to enter the PIN they have set for child prevention to play games on their devices.

Netflix announced its plans of entering the gaming market earlier this year in July. However, the games are not available for iOS users yet. Netflix is planning to roll out support for games on iOS in the next few months.