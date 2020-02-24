Netflix to offer Rs 5 per month plan for new users

A+ A-

New Delhi: Netflix had withdrawn its free subscription for the first-month offer to new subscribers. Now, the streaming giant is offering a new plan which is the first month at Rs 5, before switching to the regular subscription from the second month onwards.

The streaming giant currently offers four subscription plans in India. The mobile-only plan is priced at Rs 199 per month, the standard definition (SD) plan costs Rs 499 per month, the High Definition plan which lets you stream on two screens costs Rs 649 per month while the top-tier Ultra HD 4K four-screen plan costs Rs 799 per month.

Netflix is perhaps feeling the heat of the upcoming launch of the Disney Plus, or Disney video screening as the video-on-demand streaming service is set to launch in India on March 29.

The California-based company said that its International subscribers rose by 8.3 million, beating its internal estimate of 7 million new users. Netflix now has 167 million subscribers worldwide.