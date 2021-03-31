Netflix set to launch 40 new anime shows in 2021

Washington: Online streaming platform Netflix at Tokyo’s AnimeJapan 2021 Expo recently announced that following the success of its ‘Blood of Zeus’ series last year, it will be launching 40 new anime titles in 2021.

According to The Verge, the upcoming series, scheduled to be released this year include an adaptation of the Japanese manga ‘Record of Ragnarok’, set to premiere in June. The line-up also includes names like ‘Yasuke’, which will be about an African samurai in feudal-era Japan, set to come out on April 29, and ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’, based on the video game franchise.

The OTT platform had previously announced its anime series ‘The Way of the Househusband’, based on a Japanese manga series, which will debut on April 8. The number of anime titles coming to Netflix this year is going to be nearly double the number of anime series and movies it released in 2020.

Taiki Sakurai, Netflix’s chief anime producer, said, “We want to be able to pride ourselves as being the top entertainment destination with good quality content. The growth of our business is directly connected to the growth of our anime.”

As per The Verge, last year the worldwide anime market reached USD 23 billion and is expected to grow more than USD 36 billion by 2025. Sony had announced in December that it planned to buy anime video site Crunchyroll for nearly USD 1.2 billion, although that sale has been delayed due to an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice.