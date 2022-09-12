Netflix, Ubisoft join hands to create 3 exclusive mobile games

New Delhi: Popular video streaming platform Netflix and Ubisoft on Monday announced they have partnered to create three mobile games from some of the game franchises for Netflix, starting in 2023.

The three games will expand on the Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest and Assassin’s Creed universes and will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members worldwide with no ads or in-app purchases.

“We are thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched,” Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix, said in a statement.

“This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalogue of great mobile games for our members around the world,” Verdu added.

A new Valiant Hearts game, a sequel to Ubisoft’s multi-award-winning game Valiant Hearts: The Great War, is directed by the original core team and will retain the same DNA while featuring a new story. It will be available to Netflix members in January 2023.

After the critically acclaimed The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot mobile game, The Mighty Quest will come to Netflix in 2023 with a new game. This time, the game will draw inspiration from the rogue-like genre to deliver an experience that celebrates the series’ premiere hack-and-slash combat in a fresh and highly replayable format.

And for Assassin’s Creed fans, they will be able to immerse themselves in the Assassin’s Creed universe on Netflix in more than one way: in addition to the previously announced live-action series, an all-new mobile game is being developed exclusively for Netflix.

“As we continue to create great experiences on all platforms, we are glad to be partnering with such an innovative and creative partner as Netflix,” said Jean-Michel Detoc, Chief Mobile Officer, Ubisoft.