Netgear launches new gaming router at Rs 31,999 in India

New Delhi: Leading Wi-Fi solutions provider Netgear on Tuesday launched a new gaming router ‘Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6’ in the Indian market at a price point of Rs 31,999.

The XR1000 router operates with a Wi-Fi 6 speed of up to 5.4 Gbps and aims to enable a number of users to connect more devices simultaneously, without impacting speed or reliability, by efficiently packing and scheduling data.

Wi-Fi 6 operates with 4x increased capacity, which is faster than Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) system. One can also manage the XR1000 from their phone using the NETGEAR Nighthawk Mobile App for Android and iOS devices.

“Running on DumaOS 3.0, an operating system designed for gamers and streamers of all skill levels, the OS enables the router to stabilize ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeps the player in the game with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming and solid uploads for content creation,” the company said in a statement.

The router is powered by Triple Core 1.5Ghz Processor, the router can handle VR gaming, 4K streaming, and more.

It also comes loaded with Geo-Filter settings that help in selecting the best online connection for the games by filtering high-ping game servers. The router supports Four Wired Ethernet Ports which help you connect with PC, gaming consoles, and other devices at up to 1 Gbps wired speeds.