Netherland boxer Ruby Jesiah accepts Islam

Dutch boxer from the Netherland, Ruby Jesiah Mesu has converted to Islam. This news was announced by her in an official account on Instagram. However, the misconception that the non–Muslims are forced to convert to Islam now seems to fade.

Netherlands former born again Christian Kick boxing tyson lady…ruby jesiah mesu yesterday Accept Islam at netherlands masjid Allah guide whom he will through islam pic.twitter.com/Jj5DPyTtvS — The Touch Of Islam Around The (@touch_around) November 17, 2020

Originally the boxer was a Christian but she very inspired by the teachings of Islam. The boxer further stated that she felt very proud to be officially converted to Islam after practising Islam for years.

She has officially taken the shahada and converted to Islam in a mosque with witnesses. The ceremony of Mesu conversion to Islam took place inside a mosque in the Netherlands.

The boxing star from the Netherlands was congratulated by the Muslims for converting to Islam. It is good to see a highly prominent sportswoman accepting Islam and being a global ambassador.

Ruby was welcomed to Islam by several Muslim social media users all over the world. Most of the Muslims were happy about her decision and send her well wishes for becoming successful and achieving prosperity in life.