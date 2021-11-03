Netizens accuse Gauahar Khan of ‘cyber-bullying’, here’s why

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who seems to an avid watcher of the ongoing 15th season of controversial reality show, actively puts out her opinions about contestants and their gameplay. However, her recent tweets against Tejasswi Prakash have not gone well with her fans who are criticising the Tandav actress.

For the unversed, in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 15 we saw four safe contestants — Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali getting the power to nominate one name for this week’s elimination round. While Vishal, Tejasswi and Karan took Miesha Iyer’s name, Jay expressed his disagreement over it. This lead to the chaos between them.

Later, all four came to the conclusion with Miesha’s name. Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter and said that Jay gave very valid points. Taking a dig at Tejasswi, she also said that he was free to play in his own style and there should not be any kind of bullying. She wrote, “Bullies …… Jai amazing logical points ! Don’t come under pressure ! Tumhara choice choice aur jai ka choice safe khel rahe ho ???? Waah teja waah.”

Bullies …… Jai amazing logical points ! Don’t come under pressure ! Tumhara choice choice aur jai ka choice safe khel rahe ho ???? Waah teja waah ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2021

Jai is not looking weak at all ! Stop portraying ppl a certain way with ur words ! Jai 👍 #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2021

It is also to be noted that Gauahar had earlier slammed Tejasswi for her rude tone with Salman Khan on weekend. This has made Tejasswi’s fans think that she is completely against her this season. Some even clapped back at Gauahar and said that she is ‘cyber-bullying’ Tejasswi and said not to target her unnecessarily.

Aapke baat karne ke tareeke se aap jung jeet sakte hain ,,,, aur jeeti hui baazi haar sakte hain .. #TejasswiPrakash cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti ! #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 31, 2021

Check out the tweets below:

So abhi pura season #TejaswiPrakash k khilaf tweets ayega💁 — Tulip SidHeart (@TBrathy) November 2, 2021

Tu tho Chupi karo Madam. Teri Dimagh haar bardash nahi kar rahi hai. Teri pass hai tho Ghamand tho rakh Apne paas. Aayi Judgment karne. #TejRan — Vijji Vadapalli🤍💓 Meri Masoom chehra (@VijjiVadapalli) November 2, 2021

Bully toh aap ho cyber bullying kar rahe ho #TejasswiiPrakash ki. Lagta hai pure episode mein aapko bass wahi dikhta hai obsession level toh dekho madam ki. — Nu1244si (@nu1244si) November 2, 2021