Netizens blame Ayesha Omar for Sania Mirza’s rumoured divorce

Mumbai: Celebrities get trolled over social media every now and then, sometimes for their movies, sometimes for fashion choices and sometimes there is no reason at all. The recent victim to fall prey to online trolling is Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar who has been receiving several hate comments for her recent pictures with cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Speculations about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s separation have caught all the eyeballs on social media and it is being said that Shoaib cheated on her. Soon after that, a few pictures of Ayesha and the cricketer surfaced online. According to reports, Shoaib and Ayesha got close while shooting for a TV show.

The Pakistani actress is being trolled and getting a lot of hate from both countries and she is being blamed for the divorce of Sania and Shoaib. Here are a few comments from her recent Instagram post.

“New Gf of Shoiab Malik Dushro ka Ghar Todd Diya”

“HOME WRECKER”

“Shoaib malik ki hony waliii burria”

“Talaq ker a di na”

“Home wrecker. Gandi shakal”

Ayesha has refrained from responding to any of the negative comments despite being very active on social media.

We have seen the same happen in India with Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh when Aamir Khan announced his divorce from Kiran Rao.