Netizens call Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy ‘fake’, actress reacts

Mumbai: Popular Television actress Dipika Kakar is on cloud nine as she is expecting her first child with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. She announced recently on her fifth marriage anniversary that she had suffered a miscarriage last year but is now finally expecting her first child. The actress might be over the moon as she is set to welcome a baby but at the same time, she is having a hard time on the internet.

Dipika was trolled by the netizens and she revealed in her recent vlog that few internet users call her pregnancy fake. She asked her audience if it is okay to say such things to a pregnant woman. She even slammed the social media who trolled her husband Shoaib for not taking enough effort on the couple’s anniversary.

In her video titled “kittni negativity phelaoge”, she said “Mai nautanki baaz hoon. Thik hai hoon ab kya. Grow up guys, ap jis tarah comment krte ho meri pregnancy ko lekar is it ok? Aap ye comment kr rahe ho ki mai fake kar rahi hoon bump ko. Aap ek pregnant aurat ko bol rahe ho ye vo sahi hai?”

Expressing her anger towards trolls, she further added, “Tum log bahaut irritate hote ho jab me mere pati Shoaib ki taarif karti hoon … me Kyun na karu taarif.. vo layak hai taarif ke or me karti rahugi.” Check out the video below.

The actress in the video alleged that people who troll her don’t let her forget her painful past. She credited her husband Shoaib Ibrahim for making her who she is today and expressed displeasure over trolls targeting her husband.

The couple got married on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal and announced their pregnancy in January 2023.