Netizens call Rashmika Mandanna ‘overacting ki dukaan’; here’s why

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna, who recently bought a new apartment in Mumbai, often gets papped every time she steps out in the town. Recently, shutterbugs captured her as she visited the Maddock Films’ office.

In a video that was shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the actress can be seen stepping out of her car to walk towards her destination. Later, she realised she is without a mask and quickly walked back to her car, covering her face with her hands after she realises her mistake.

Watch the video below:

Her gesture did not go well with the netizens who called her ‘overacting ki dukaan’. Rashmika’s dramatic reaction didn’t please the online users who brutally trolled her. One user chimmed to the comments section and wrote, “Har cheez me overacting krni zaruri hai”, another said, “Overacting ki dukaan”.

Rashmika Mandanna is making headlines for her candid and impressive answers during her recent interactive question and answer session with fans on Instagram. During the session, Rashmika answered various questions related to smoking, working with Allu Arjun and Thalapathy Vijay.

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut Mission Majni opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Besides this, she also has Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and Pushpa in her kitty.