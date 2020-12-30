Netizens criticize Brahmin ‘only’ cricket tournament held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A poster for a cricket tournament held last week is going viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. The said poster is of a ‘Brahmin Cricket Tournament’ held at BSR Grounds in Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad.

The poster mentions that people interested in joining must carry their ID cards and that players from other caste would not be allowed to participate. The tournament was held on 25 and 26 December.

The event drew widespread criticism on social media for being casteist and exclusionary. According to a report by News18, the event indeed took place and the organizers confirmed that they had all the permissions to do so. They also added that they don’t see why the event is being met with such outrage.

This is not the first time a Brahmin cricket tournament is being held. Caste based cricket tournaments have become increasingly common in India and have become so normalized that people refuse to see how problematic they are.

Siasat.com reached out to the organizers but they were unavailable for a comment.

People took to Twitter to share posters of similar events that happened in their cities.