Netizens demand boycott of Alia Bhatt on Twitter, here’s why

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is now facing heat on Twitter after netizens accused her of promoting domestic violence against men in her upcoming Netflix film Darlings. #BoycottAliaBhatt has been trending since this morning on the micro-blogging site.

Darlings is a black comedy drama film, co-written and directed by Jasmeet K. Reen. It will stream on Netflix from Friday, August 5. The film features Alia in the role of a domestic abuse survivor named Badrunissa Shaikh, alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew among others. Apart from playing the lead role, Alia has also co-produced it with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The trailer of Darlings, which shows Alia kidnapping her husband and torturing him, has left netizens furious who claim that the movie is glorifying domestic violence against men.

One social media user wrote, “Even men are the victims of domestic abuse and in no world, we shall normalise that.” Another wrote, “#BoycottAliaBhatt who is endorsing DV on Men. Imagine if the genders were reversed!”

Put a stop on Amber Heard in India.#BoycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/EI8KvebvFC — Nirmal Kumar Kedia (@kedianirmal26) August 3, 2022

Alia Bhatt is nothing but Amber Heard of India. She promotes domestic violence on men and makes fun of it#BoycottAliaBhatt#BoycottDarlings pic.twitter.com/Sqi5YNvELh — Ambar (@Ambar_SIFF_MRA) August 3, 2022

#boycottAliaBhatt because like @ipsvijrk she doesn't understand the problems faced by men. She is promoting misandry and violence in the society. These things are not joke #BoycottDarlings — Against_BiasedLaw (@ABiasedlaw) August 3, 2022

In #USA people supporting #JohnnyDepp for #DomesticViolence against MEN.



But in India Alia Bhatt promotes and make joke of DOMESTICVIOLENCE against MEN #BanDarlings#BoycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/iFbNHKjXs8 — Untold Story of Common Boy/Men (@untoldStoryMens) August 3, 2022

Male Genocide Such cruelty to men is shown as fun in Bollywood.#Darlings actress of promoting #domesticviolence against men & she produced it.#BoycottDarlings#BoycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/hIkPLM2ruD — Salute India (@India1Salute) August 4, 2022

Guys be careful when you watch the movie Darlings with your family or girlfriend!



As you might be the best partner for your wife/ girlfriend,



But movies like Darlings may end up teaching your female partner to secretively physically abuse you in future!#boycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/iFjceQit4c — Vasu (@IsManAnATM) August 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also found support in a section of social media users who defended her. One netizen wrote, “People who are trending #BoycottAliaBhatt should watch the trailer instead of making a mockery of themselves… Alia bhatt was herself shown a victim of domestic violence and after that she decided to take revenge.. At this point this boycott culture is becoming funny.”

People who are trending #BoycottAliaBhatt should watch the trailer instead of making a mockery of themselves… Alia bhatt was herself shown a victim of domestic violence and after that she decided to take revenge.. At this point this boycott culture is becoming funny😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SSeJoABWDo — Avyaan Mik (@AvyaanMik) August 3, 2022

before trending #BoycottAliaBhatt & #BoycottDarlings , please go and watch the trailer, it’s clear that first she was the one facing violence beforehand after which she decided to give her husband the taste of his own medicine… — Suyash Bajpai (@suyashbajpai_hi) August 4, 2022

