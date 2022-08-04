Netizens demand boycott of Alia Bhatt on Twitter, here’s why

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is now facing heat on Twitter after netizens accused her of promoting domestic violence against men in her upcoming Netflix film Darlings. #BoycottAliaBhatt has been trending since this morning on the micro-blogging site.
Darlings is a black comedy drama film, co-written and directed by Jasmeet K. Reen. It will stream on Netflix from Friday, August 5. The film features Alia in the role of a domestic abuse survivor named Badrunissa Shaikh, alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew among others. Apart from playing the lead role, Alia has also co-produced it with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.
The trailer of Darlings, which shows Alia kidnapping her husband and torturing him, has left netizens furious who claim that the movie is glorifying domestic violence against men.
One social media user wrote, “Even men are the victims of domestic abuse and in no world, we shall normalise that.” Another wrote, “#BoycottAliaBhatt who is endorsing DV on Men. Imagine if the genders were reversed!”
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also found support in a section of social media users who defended her. One netizen wrote, “People who are trending #BoycottAliaBhatt should watch the trailer instead of making a mockery of themselves… Alia bhatt was herself shown a victim of domestic violence and after that she decided to take revenge.. At this point this boycott culture is becoming funny.”
