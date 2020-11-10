Netizens demand boycott of Amazon for selling ‘Om’ printed door mats

New Delhi: The internet has expressed severe displeasure over Amazon for selling doormats printed with the spiritual symbol of ‘Om’ and demeaning the Hindu sentiments.

#BoycottAmazon is one of the top trends on Twitter today as netizens slammed the US retailer website for hurting religious sentiments with their products.

Why boycott of Amazon is trending?

A doormat featuring symbol ‘Om’ in white and green color combination was being sold as ‘Yoga Lotus door mat, rear front door mat, absorbent mud entrance’ at a price of 15.78 euros.

Here is the screenshot of the products that have been doing rounds on internet.

After noticing that Amazon is selling such products which are hurting the Hindu sentiments, social media users criticised the e-commerce website and urged people to boycott Amazon go for Flipkart this diwali. Netizens also urged people to support local vendors and buy products from them.

On Twitter, in the meantime, netizens trended #BoycottAmazon furiously and said that it is “very disgraceful” on Amazon’s part to sell such products.

Check out a few reactions here:

we must boycott Amazon for defaming hindus sentiment . Buy a local product for this #Diwali and #BoycottAmazon — Abhishek Kumar (@abhishek_2716) November 10, 2020

Is this for real? 🙄



Has it become a trend to hurt the Hindu sentiments?



We say, we become intolerant. 😡



Others kill each other for similar things, then their sentiments are hurt?!!!#BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/344zbrqsBl — 🚩Abhishek Takale🚩 (@takale_abhishek) November 10, 2020

No city will burn . No one beheaded ! Toilet rolls and door mats are their favourites. Please buy from your local vendor . Support local business and kirana stores this Diwali and forever .👇 #BoycottAmazon . #Vocal4Local #AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/MPNo70d7sk — aditya (@AAdityashah12) November 10, 2020

Shut up @amazon @amazonIN, we boycott you for hurting Hindu sentiments! Remove all those disgusting offensive products & don’t even bother promoting yourself anymore! #BoycottAmazon #AtmaNirbharBharat https://t.co/sXWRTEUHHj — A’BOT’solute Aesthete:Release Arnab Goswami NOW!!! (@absolutaesthete) November 10, 2020

Amazon, after receiving a huge flak, has removed the above mentioned product from website, as such door mats are no longer available for sale.

However, this is not for the first time that Amazon is facing such backlash online. Earlier this year, the e-commerce company received huge criticism from netizens for selling doormats and bathroom rugs with pictures of Lord Ganesha and the spiritual symbol Om apart from the Indian flag.



