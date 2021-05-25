Netizens demand Yuvika Chaudhary’s arrest for casteist remark

Mumbai: Actress and Bigg Boss 9 fame Yuvika Chaudhary found herself in trouble for using a casteist slur in one of her latest videos. She faced the wrath of netizen after her YouTube video went viral on social media in which she was seen using the word ‘bhangi’. The vlog also featured her husband and reality shows star Prince Narula.

In no time, social media users started trending #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary on Twitter. A user wrote, “Yuvika Choudhary should be arrested. Example has to be set There are many like her and Munmun “ut”a.”

“Hey #yuvikachoudhary you sd be ashamed of your words. The people you addressed are actually keeping this nation presentable. they sd be respected. you senseless people create chaos in “ociety,” another tweeted.

Read the tweets by the netizens:

Now she'll say she didn't know the meaning. Alright. This is how our industry is! Not shocked but disappointed. She is literate but as illiterate #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #Casteist_Termite #munmunduttavideo @yuvikachoudhary pic.twitter.com/4S7JDlTJjK — Nivedita Bansal (@Nivbansal2403) May 25, 2021

Supreme Court has already said speaking within walls & not to anyone does not tantamount to invite SC/ST act & has already exonerated a person & any judgement applies on other cases too. No manual scavenging now & therefore, no one what she has spoken. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary — Nuryanana (@nuryanana_kaush) May 25, 2021

These r those narrow minded Ppl in our society bcoz of whom Caste Stigma in Ind Still exists

Be it Munmun Dutta,Yuvraj or @yuvikachoudhary , the thing is this Ppl just issue an apology and get away

What is req is a permanent soln#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary



pic.twitter.com/uEuDaKehsg — Kishor Chauhan 🇮🇳 🌾 (@KingKisshor) May 25, 2021

https://twitter.com/Meenahari98/status/1397055687474106370

Soon after this, Yuvika took to her social media to issue an apology for her comment claiming that she ‘didn’t know the meaning’ of the word and maintaining that she would never hurt anyone.

“Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all,” Yuvika Chaudhary wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all — Yuvika Choudhary (@yuvikachoudhary) May 25, 2021

Prince, too, took to his Instagram stories to apologise to fans.

Recently an FIR was filed against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Mun Mun Dutta for using casteist slur in a YouTube video. She has been booked under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.