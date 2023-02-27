Netizens dethrone Rashmika Mandanna from ‘National Crush’ title

Mumbai: One of the most happening actresses in Indian film industry, Rashmika Mandanna, who enjoys massive fan following across the country. Apart from his stunning acting skills, fans admire her bubbly nature and style statement. Back in 2020, the search giant Google declared her as the ‘National Crush of India’ and she has been fondly associated with the same tag ever since.

However, it appears that her hold on the title is slipping away. Wondering why? Well, the actress was spotted at an award show in Mumbai on Sunday night. Her outfit at the event has sparked negative reactions from social media users, who are now mercilessly trolling her.

Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Instagram page of Telugu Film Nagar posted a video of Rashmika from Zee Cine Awards 2023 with a caption, “National crush #RashmikaMandanna gets papped in all black 📸 along with #SrinivasBellamkonda as they attend an event!!” Click here to watch the video.

Several netizens took to the comments section with many calling for her to be removed from the ‘National Crush’ title. Some even went on to compare Rashmika’s outfit to that of Urfi Javed. One of the comments reads, “Urfi 2 ,” another social media user wrote, “That’s one absolutely horrendous outfit ever!!”

“She is not national crush… She is national no one over acting candidate..” a third user commented. Another netizen wrote, “National crush kadhu national over actress annandi (Not National Crush, call her over actress).”

On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in Bollywood movie Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty.