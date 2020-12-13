Netizens express views over “pizza langars” for protesting farmers

New Delhi: Farmers in the national capital continue to raise their voice opposing the new provisions made in the three farm Bills enacted by the Central government. For the past 17 days, farmers have been protesting at the Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur borders continuously.

At the same time ‘langars’ are being organised at various Delhi borders to feed the farmers. At langars, delicious dishes are also being prepared.

Snacks for farmers

As the farmers wake up in the morning, they prepare a variety of snacks for their fellow comrades, including potatoes, cabbage and bread pakoras. At the same time, tea made from buffalo milk brought from their respective villages is also served with ‘pakoras’.

For farmers from various places in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, ‘langar seva’ is being provided at places other than the national capital as well. This is the reason that distinct kinds of dishes are being made in the ‘langar’ and served to the protesting farmers.

Pizza langar

In order to boost the morale of the protesting farmers, activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) from Barmi and Boparai Kalan villages started langar of pizzas. The organizer of the pizzas’ langar said that it will continue till the government repeals the farm laws.

Reacting over the langar for pizzas, some of the netizens tried to draw similarity between farmers’ protest and Shaheen Bagh protest.

One of them wrote, ” Shaheen Bagh-1 famous for Biryani.

Shaheen Bagh-2 famous for Pizza.

Shaheen Bagh-1 & Shaheen Bagh-2 bothe r same. They are only purpose to demand release of person who has arrested to terrorist activities.

But real farmers work in our field.

RT if agree #RealFarmersWithModi”.

Another person wrote, “Is this a Protest or a Pizza Party???”.

Is this a Protest or a Pizza Party???#Diljit_Kitthe_aa pic.twitter.com/Ne6KYigNjC — Dhruv Mehta (ध्रुव मेहता) (@Dhruv_Sanghi_) December 11, 2020

Following are some of the other reactions.

Pizza , pasta , dry fruits , patiala portions of chai and milk , cosy beds under tents , foot massages , hot rotis smeared with ghee with dal and vegetables etc .. new age protest .. yehi toh hain achedin .. — Exsecular (@ExSecular) December 12, 2020

ये protest है या picnic ? Foot massager, pizza… 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/mMmPcQPZqQ — Vaidehi In Exile 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@dharmicverangna) December 12, 2020

Source: With inputs from IANS