Netizens pour in support for lawyer Mehmood Pracha, condemn Delhi police action

Netizens came out to show support for Mehmood Pracha, an advocate whose office was recently raided by Delhi police on 24 December. Pracha is fighting cases of the victims of the Delhi riots which took place earlier this year.

The police raided his office at Nizamuddin West. The raid lasted for 15 hours as it began at 12:40 pm and continued till 3 am on 25 December.

“The real intent was that they wanted to take my hard disk because it contained complaints against the RSS and the BJP with which we would have connected Shah to the northeast Delhi riots. But how could they have taken it? Did they expect me to have only one copy of it,” Pracha told The Wire.

On Monday, the Supreme Court Bar Association also criticised the Delhi Police for raiding the lawyer’s office and said it was an “arbitrary, illegal and brazen exercise of brute power”.

Supreme Court lawyer and prominent activist Prashant Bhushan took to Twitter and wrote, “The Delhi police special cell has turned the investigation of a conspiracy to instigate riots, into a conspiracy to frame peaceful anti CAA activists, students, & lawyers in the guise of an investigation.”

The Delhi police special cell has turned the investigation of a conspiracy to instigate riots, into a conspiracy to frame peaceful anti CAA activists, students, & lawyers in the guise of an investigation https://t.co/IOqNUAhZuD — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) December 27, 2020

Dr Udit Raj, National Spokesperson of AICC also condemned the police action. He tweeted in Hindi and said it was the “murder of democracy.”

यह बहुत निंदनीय है। जनतंत्र की हत्या है।नार्थ ईस्ट दिल्ली के साम्प्रदायिक दंगे के एडवोकेट मेहमूद पराचा के कार्यालय पर दिल्ली पुलिस की 14 घंटे रेड चली।@INCIndia — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) December 25, 2020

According to reports from ANI, Counter Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police Special Cell had lodged an FIR against Pracha at Nizamuddin Police Station for allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging public duty by using criminal force.

The hashtag #IndiaStandWithMahmoodPracha is currently trending on Twitter, with 56 thousand tweets.

Here are some tweets in support of Pracha:

